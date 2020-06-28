All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5441 25th Avenue SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5441 25th Avenue SW
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

5441 25th Avenue SW

5441 25th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5441 25th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SW Seattle Home in Charming Neighborhood with Basement Storage and Fenced Yard! - Cute and cozy two bedroom one bath home with large unfinished basement, fenced backyard and washer & dryer. The home is 650 square feet and features a large deck in the back with an additional small deck in front. The large basement is great for additional storage! The backyard is a peaceful escape with full trees that create privacy/a serene setting.

Nearby schools include Louisa Boren Stem K-8, Career Link and Sscc High School Completion.
This home is close to multiple local shops and stores including Trader Joe's, South Seattle Market, and Metropolitan Market. Nearby coffee shops include The Daily Dose, Caff D'Arte and Pearls Tea and Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Olympia Pizza & Pasta, Pho Aroma and El Chito.The home is close to Cottage Grove Park, Greg Davis Park and Puget Creek Greenspace.

First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to one months rent) are due in full upon lease signing.
Pets are allowed with an additional deposit. With further questions or to schedule a showing please contact the property manager Byron Hiller (206) 212-2244 or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com.

(RLNE4302443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5441 25th Avenue SW have any available units?
5441 25th Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 25th Avenue SW have?
Some of 5441 25th Avenue SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 25th Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
5441 25th Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 25th Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5441 25th Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 5441 25th Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 5441 25th Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 5441 25th Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5441 25th Avenue SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 25th Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 5441 25th Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 5441 25th Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 5441 25th Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 25th Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5441 25th Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
AVA Belltown
2800 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Central
2203 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Cadence Apartments
3040 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Astro
315 1st Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University