5441 25th Avenue SW

SW Seattle Home in Charming Neighborhood with Basement Storage and Fenced Yard! - Cute and cozy two bedroom one bath home with large unfinished basement, fenced backyard and washer & dryer. The home is 650 square feet and features a large deck in the back with an additional small deck in front. The large basement is great for additional storage! The backyard is a peaceful escape with full trees that create privacy/a serene setting.



Nearby schools include Louisa Boren Stem K-8, Career Link and Sscc High School Completion.

This home is close to multiple local shops and stores including Trader Joe's, South Seattle Market, and Metropolitan Market. Nearby coffee shops include The Daily Dose, Caff D'Arte and Pearls Tea and Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Olympia Pizza & Pasta, Pho Aroma and El Chito.The home is close to Cottage Grove Park, Greg Davis Park and Puget Creek Greenspace.



First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to one months rent) are due in full upon lease signing.

Pets are allowed with an additional deposit. With further questions or to schedule a showing please contact the property manager Byron Hiller (206) 212-2244 or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com.



(RLNE4302443)