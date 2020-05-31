Amenities

538 NE 89th St Available 08/01/19 Beautifully Updated Maple Leaf Home - This charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath Maple Leaf home has a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a deep farmhouse sink, warm wood cabinetry and a gas range. Bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout! The main level has a circular floor plan, an open, inviting dining area, a spacious living room with a working fireplace and a large master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Upstairs there are two sunny bedrooms with built-in storage and a full bathroom. The home also boasts a daylight basement with washer and dryer, room for storage and an attached garage. With a 6,000+ square foot lot, there is plenty of room to entertain in the flat and sun filled backyard!



Three blocks from the playgrounds and walking trails of Maple Leaf Reservoir Park and the bustling shopping and dining of Roosevelt Way NE. Close to Northgate and Green Lake and easy access to I-5, 99 and bus lines.



Visit www.mapleleafmgt.com for complete application criteria.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.

~Tenants are responsible for landscaping and all utilities.

~No application accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.

~12-month lease minimum (renewable).

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~No smoking anywhere on the premises.

~Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Pet rent will apply.

~Available August 1.



