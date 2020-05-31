All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 538 NE 89th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
538 NE 89th St
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

538 NE 89th St

538 Northeast 89th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

538 Northeast 89th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
538 NE 89th St Available 08/01/19 Beautifully Updated Maple Leaf Home - This charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath Maple Leaf home has a completely remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a deep farmhouse sink, warm wood cabinetry and a gas range. Bright and airy with hardwood floors throughout! The main level has a circular floor plan, an open, inviting dining area, a spacious living room with a working fireplace and a large master bedroom with an en suite bathroom. Upstairs there are two sunny bedrooms with built-in storage and a full bathroom. The home also boasts a daylight basement with washer and dryer, room for storage and an attached garage. With a 6,000+ square foot lot, there is plenty of room to entertain in the flat and sun filled backyard!

Three blocks from the playgrounds and walking trails of Maple Leaf Reservoir Park and the bustling shopping and dining of Roosevelt Way NE. Close to Northgate and Green Lake and easy access to I-5, 99 and bus lines.

Visit www.mapleleafmgt.com for complete application criteria.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant.
~Tenants are responsible for landscaping and all utilities.
~No application accepted until the potential tenants have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management representative.
~12-month lease minimum (renewable).
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~No smoking anywhere on the premises.
~Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Pet rent will apply.
~Available August 1.

(RLNE3449583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 NE 89th St have any available units?
538 NE 89th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 NE 89th St have?
Some of 538 NE 89th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 NE 89th St currently offering any rent specials?
538 NE 89th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 NE 89th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 NE 89th St is pet friendly.
Does 538 NE 89th St offer parking?
Yes, 538 NE 89th St offers parking.
Does 538 NE 89th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 NE 89th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 NE 89th St have a pool?
No, 538 NE 89th St does not have a pool.
Does 538 NE 89th St have accessible units?
No, 538 NE 89th St does not have accessible units.
Does 538 NE 89th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 NE 89th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Rollin Street Flats
120 Westlake Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Evolve Apartment Homes
954 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Nine and Pine Apartments
1601 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University