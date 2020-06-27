All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 532 N 39th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
532 N 39th St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

532 N 39th St

532 North 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

532 North 39th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
532 N 39th St Available 02/15/20 Your Homestead: An Early-Seattle Cottage, Refreshed and Rejuvenated - Apartment living is not for every urban dweller. For your convenience, comfort and privacy we offer our well-preserved, small-scale 1920s Craftsman and Cape Cod bungalows. Blessed with classic Seattle mountain, water and city views. Standalone homes with decks and fenced yards, plenty of storage, peace and quiet. All the advantages of home ownership, like no common walls and a yard of your own. Minus the maintenance.

MODERN DETAILS
Washer/dryer
Stainless steel appliances
Gallery lighting
Charming vintage doorknobs, lighting
Wood flooring
Open floor plan
Quartz counters
Garden space
High ceilings
Track gallery lighting
Fenced yard
Large cedar deck
Abundant storage
Iconic views: Seaplanes, mountains, sunrises, sunsets

SECURITY & SERVICE
Friendly Responsive Management
Off-street reserved parking
Quiet setting, dead-end street
High-speed internet ready
Additional parking available
Pet-friendly
Yard service at shared cost
Floor plan available

CONVENIENT LOCATION
Walkcore: 91 (Walkers Paradise)
Within Fremont's urban village
Puget Consumer Coop (PCC)
Burke-Gilman Trail
Fremonts Silicon Canal Employers

(RLNE5432645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 N 39th St have any available units?
532 N 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 532 N 39th St have?
Some of 532 N 39th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 N 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
532 N 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 N 39th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 N 39th St is pet friendly.
Does 532 N 39th St offer parking?
Yes, 532 N 39th St offers parking.
Does 532 N 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 N 39th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 N 39th St have a pool?
No, 532 N 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 532 N 39th St have accessible units?
No, 532 N 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 532 N 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 N 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University