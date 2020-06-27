Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

532 N 39th St Available 02/15/20 Your Homestead: An Early-Seattle Cottage, Refreshed and Rejuvenated - Apartment living is not for every urban dweller. For your convenience, comfort and privacy we offer our well-preserved, small-scale 1920s Craftsman and Cape Cod bungalows. Blessed with classic Seattle mountain, water and city views. Standalone homes with decks and fenced yards, plenty of storage, peace and quiet. All the advantages of home ownership, like no common walls and a yard of your own. Minus the maintenance.



MODERN DETAILS

Washer/dryer

Stainless steel appliances

Gallery lighting

Charming vintage doorknobs, lighting

Wood flooring

Open floor plan

Quartz counters

Garden space

High ceilings

Track gallery lighting

Fenced yard

Large cedar deck

Abundant storage

Iconic views: Seaplanes, mountains, sunrises, sunsets



SECURITY & SERVICE

Friendly Responsive Management

Off-street reserved parking

Quiet setting, dead-end street

High-speed internet ready

Additional parking available

Pet-friendly

Yard service at shared cost

Floor plan available



CONVENIENT LOCATION

Walkcore: 91 (Walkers Paradise)

Within Fremont's urban village

Puget Consumer Coop (PCC)

Burke-Gilman Trail

Fremonts Silicon Canal Employers



(RLNE5432645)