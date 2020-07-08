All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5307 Sand Point Way Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5307 Sand Point Way Ne
Last updated December 16 2019 at 8:17 AM

5307 Sand Point Way Ne

5307 Sand Point Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5307 Sand Point Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Large, updated apartment in a duplex with hardwood floors and 1,200 sq ft of space!

Located right off the Burke Gilman Trail, you can easily walk to Metropolitan Market, City Peoples, Katterman's Pharmacy and Sand Point Grill restaurant. University village and Seattle Children's hospital are walkable or drive in just a few minutes

Apartment as recently renovated with double paned windows with screens and roof.

The apartment features a modern kitchen with high quality Maytag appliances and top end refrigerator, granite countertops and kitchen eating nook.

Large living room with hardwood floors and lots of natural light.

2 bedrooms, with one upstairs and one downstairs. The upstairs bedroom has hardwood floors, cedar lined closet and is cable ready. The downstairs bedroom has carpet and baseboard heat, separate entrance, a very large closet and is cable ready.

Beautiful tiled bathroom with bathtub.

Gas furnace near living room keeps the apartment toasty warm and there is additional baseboard heat in both bedrooms

HUGE storage area downstairs with shelving. Washer and Dry and utility sink all included.

Tenant pays for separately metered gas and electricity. Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage. Both bedrooms and living room are cable ready.

Security Deposit is $1,500. Application/Screening Fee $55/person. No smoking in the apartment. Cat okay.

Contact Robert by replying to this message for fastest response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Sand Point Way Ne have any available units?
5307 Sand Point Way Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Sand Point Way Ne have?
Some of 5307 Sand Point Way Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Sand Point Way Ne currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Sand Point Way Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Sand Point Way Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 5307 Sand Point Way Ne is pet friendly.
Does 5307 Sand Point Way Ne offer parking?
No, 5307 Sand Point Way Ne does not offer parking.
Does 5307 Sand Point Way Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5307 Sand Point Way Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Sand Point Way Ne have a pool?
No, 5307 Sand Point Way Ne does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Sand Point Way Ne have accessible units?
No, 5307 Sand Point Way Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Sand Point Way Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 Sand Point Way Ne has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Towne
1920 Queen Anne Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University