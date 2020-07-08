5307 Sand Point Way Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Large, updated apartment in a duplex with hardwood floors and 1,200 sq ft of space!



Located right off the Burke Gilman Trail, you can easily walk to Metropolitan Market, City Peoples, Katterman's Pharmacy and Sand Point Grill restaurant. University village and Seattle Children's hospital are walkable or drive in just a few minutes



Apartment as recently renovated with double paned windows with screens and roof.



The apartment features a modern kitchen with high quality Maytag appliances and top end refrigerator, granite countertops and kitchen eating nook.



Large living room with hardwood floors and lots of natural light.



2 bedrooms, with one upstairs and one downstairs. The upstairs bedroom has hardwood floors, cedar lined closet and is cable ready. The downstairs bedroom has carpet and baseboard heat, separate entrance, a very large closet and is cable ready.



Beautiful tiled bathroom with bathtub.



Gas furnace near living room keeps the apartment toasty warm and there is additional baseboard heat in both bedrooms



HUGE storage area downstairs with shelving. Washer and Dry and utility sink all included.



Tenant pays for separately metered gas and electricity. Landlord pays water, sewer, garbage. Both bedrooms and living room are cable ready.



Security Deposit is $1,500. Application/Screening Fee $55/person. No smoking in the apartment. Cat okay.



Contact Robert by replying to this message for fastest response.