5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A Available 09/07/19 Close to UW - This beautiful townhome located in the U-District is close to UW, light rail station, coffee shops and shopping. The first level has a bedroom, bathroom and access to outside. The main level has a kitchen, dining area, half bath and family room. The upper level has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



