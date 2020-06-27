All apartments in Seattle
5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A

5260 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5260 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A Available 09/07/19 Close to UW - This beautiful townhome located in the U-District is close to UW, light rail station, coffee shops and shopping. The first level has a bedroom, bathroom and access to outside. The main level has a kitchen, dining area, half bath and family room. The upper level has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4313540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A have any available units?
5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A currently offering any rent specials?
5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A pet-friendly?
No, 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A offer parking?
No, 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A does not offer parking.
Does 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A have a pool?
No, 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A does not have a pool.
Does 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A have accessible units?
No, 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5260 Brooklyn Ave NE #A does not have units with air conditioning.
