526 17th Ave E Unit 6

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Amazing, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle.



The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood, tile, carpet floor in the cozy bedroom, bathtub. A kitchen complete with granite countertops, cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer, dryer, and electric heating are installed.



Tenant is responsible for electricity. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



On-street zone parking is available.



This is a cat-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet but does not allow dogs.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Miller Triangle, Prentis I. Frazier Park, Seven Hills Park, and Volunteer Park.



The propertys Walk Score is 96/100 and Bike Score is 95/100. This is a Walkers and Bikers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.



