526 17th Ave E Unit 6

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
Amazing, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle.
The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood, tile, carpet floor in the cozy bedroom, bathtub. A kitchen complete with granite countertops, cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer, dryer, and electric heating are installed.
Tenant is responsible for electricity. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.
Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Additional Details:
On-street zone parking is available.
This is a cat-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet but does not allow dogs.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Miller Triangle, Prentis I. Frazier Park, Seven Hills Park, and Volunteer Park.
The propertys Walk Score is 96/100 and Bike Score is 95/100. This is a Walkers and Bikers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5691911)