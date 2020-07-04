All apartments in Seattle
526 17th Ave E Unit 6

526 17th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

526 17th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Amazing, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment property rental in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Seattle.

The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood, tile, carpet floor in the cozy bedroom, bathtub. A kitchen complete with granite countertops, cabinets/drawers that offer ample storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. An in-unit washer, dryer, and electric heating are installed.

Tenant is responsible for electricity. Landlord will cover the water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
On-street zone parking is available.

This is a cat-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet but does not allow dogs.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Miller Triangle, Prentis I. Frazier Park, Seven Hills Park, and Volunteer Park.

The propertys Walk Score is 96/100 and Bike Score is 95/100. This is a Walkers and Bikers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5691911)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 have any available units?
526 17th Ave E Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 have?
Some of 526 17th Ave E Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
526 17th Ave E Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 17th Ave E Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.

