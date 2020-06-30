All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B

5255 38th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5255 38th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom apartment in the friendly neighborhood of Bryant in Seattle.

The cozy and airy unfurnished interior features tile and carpet floors, and large windows that offer natural lighting during the day. The kitchen area is complete with glossy granite countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets/drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are comfortable and perfect for catching up with some much-needed sleep. A shower and bathtub combo with a curtain is in the bathroom as well as a vanity cabinet sink with plenty of counter space and surmounted by a mirror. Plenty of tall trees and plants surround the area. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and gas heating is installed for climate control.

Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the trash, internet, and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
On-street parking available.

Pets are allowed on the premises and there is a refundable pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Burke-Gilman Playground Park, Bryant Park, and Union Bay Natural Area.

The propertys Walkscore is 83/100 and Bikescore is 85/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.

(RLNE5506504)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B have any available units?
5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B have?
Some of 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B offer parking?
No, 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B have a pool?
No, 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B have accessible units?
No, 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
