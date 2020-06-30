5255 38th Avenue Northeast Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pretty, 2 bedrooms, 1-bathroom apartment in the friendly neighborhood of Bryant in Seattle.



The cozy and airy unfurnished interior features tile and carpet floors, and large windows that offer natural lighting during the day. The kitchen area is complete with glossy granite countertops, plenty of storage in the cabinets/drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are comfortable and perfect for catching up with some much-needed sleep. A shower and bathtub combo with a curtain is in the bathroom as well as a vanity cabinet sink with plenty of counter space and surmounted by a mirror. Plenty of tall trees and plants surround the area. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and gas heating is installed for climate control.



Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, gas, and electricity. Landlord will cover the trash, internet, and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

On-street parking available.



Pets are allowed on the premises and there is a refundable pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Burke-Gilman Playground Park, Bryant Park, and Union Bay Natural Area.



The propertys Walkscore is 83/100 and Bikescore is 85/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.



(RLNE5506504)