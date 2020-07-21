All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5253 South Graham St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5253 South Graham St.
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

5253 South Graham St.

5253 South Graham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5253 South Graham Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Seward Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Panoramic views! - Soak in the panoramic water views from every level! Drink morning coffee or evening wine on the deck, balcony or patio. Spend a lazy Sunday in the sanctuary of the master suite. Entertain friends on the main sun drenched open level. Prepare holiday feasts or warm up take out from area restaurants in the amazing kitchen. Host the big game in the lower level media room. Enjoy lifestyle musts, 800+ wine cellar, flexible spaces, superb finishes. Easy access to city/parks, near popular Columbia City.

(RLNE5000699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5253 South Graham St. have any available units?
5253 South Graham St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5253 South Graham St. have?
Some of 5253 South Graham St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5253 South Graham St. currently offering any rent specials?
5253 South Graham St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5253 South Graham St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5253 South Graham St. is pet friendly.
Does 5253 South Graham St. offer parking?
Yes, 5253 South Graham St. offers parking.
Does 5253 South Graham St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5253 South Graham St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5253 South Graham St. have a pool?
No, 5253 South Graham St. does not have a pool.
Does 5253 South Graham St. have accessible units?
No, 5253 South Graham St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5253 South Graham St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5253 South Graham St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave
Seattle, WA 98112
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University