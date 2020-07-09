5214 15th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available NOW! Located near UW campus and U Village!



Cheerful garden-level 2BR/1BA apartment in well-maintained triplex, ready for move-in NOW! Walkscore-rated 96 out of 100, a "Walker's Paradise!" NEW double paned windows, laminate floors, and interior paint! Kitchen just remodeled with NEW cabinets, sink, faucet, granite countertops!



Walk to UW campus, conveniently close shopping and restaurants at U Village, local green spaces and parks, and public transit! Street parking. Shared on-site coin-op Washer/Dryer.



* Rent is $1,895.00 per month



* Rent includes water/sewer/standard garbage charges and landscaping; Tenant responsible for electric/excess garbage charges



* Ground level access, 920sqft: 2BR/BA/Kitchen/Living Room/Dining Area



* See More Pictures: https://photos.app.goo.gl/EakYQMx3WHobqMAs5



* The information above has been given to us by the Owner or sources that we deem reliable. We have no reason to doubt its accuracy, but we do not guarantee it. Prospective tenants should carefully verify all information contained above



* Address: 5214 15th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105



* Available NOW! Move-in READY!



* No Smokers



* Pets: Permitted on case-by-case basis - email a recent picture and a detailed description of your pet (include name, kind/breed, size/weight, sex, age, and general temperament) for Owner's consideration! A non-refundable Pet Charge of $350.00 is required at start of lease upon Owner approval



* Terms per unit: Minimum 10 months, longer leases preferred and given priority; 1st Month's Rent, plus refundable Security Deposit equaling one month's rent required



* References and credit/background check required for all applicants; non-refundable application fee: $33.00 per applicant

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.