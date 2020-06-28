All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

5207 1st Ave NW

5207 1st Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5207 1st Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Lovely Large home in Phinney Ridge - Great View of the Olympics from the top of Phinney Ridge. 3 blocks away from the Woodland Park Zoo and bus #5 & #44. Quiet neighborhood, 3 story house with hardwood floors and carpet. Spacious and attractive. Large master suite with walk in closet. Recreation room, Fireplace, 2 car garage, 2 parking spots in the driveway. No Smoking, No Shoes inside the house and No Pets.

Apply here: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/ERr4/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5087141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 1st Ave NW have any available units?
5207 1st Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5207 1st Ave NW have?
Some of 5207 1st Ave NW's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5207 1st Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5207 1st Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 1st Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 5207 1st Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5207 1st Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5207 1st Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5207 1st Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 1st Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 1st Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5207 1st Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5207 1st Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5207 1st Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 1st Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 1st Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
