Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated

520 NE 98th St Available 07/13/19 Single Family home in Maple Leaf - This great 3 bedroom 2 bath house was just renovated in 2018, bathrooms and kitchen were gutted & remodeled. Original hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

2 bedrooms & 1 bath on main floor with a third bedroom or rec room on the lower level along with a bathroom. Large laundry room & attached 1 car garage.

Plenty of outdoor parking including a very large carport. Walk to shops, restaurants, entertainment, and transit station.

1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult.

No pets please.



- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/db591c900a



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4957042)