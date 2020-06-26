All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

520 NE 98th St

520 Northeast 98th Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 Northeast 98th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
520 NE 98th St Available 07/13/19 Single Family home in Maple Leaf - This great 3 bedroom 2 bath house was just renovated in 2018, bathrooms and kitchen were gutted & remodeled. Original hardwood floors throughout the main floor.
2 bedrooms & 1 bath on main floor with a third bedroom or rec room on the lower level along with a bathroom. Large laundry room & attached 1 car garage.
Plenty of outdoor parking including a very large carport. Walk to shops, restaurants, entertainment, and transit station.
1st, last, & security deposit required. Application fee $45 per adult.
No pets please.

- Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/db591c900a

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4957042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 NE 98th St have any available units?
520 NE 98th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 NE 98th St have?
Some of 520 NE 98th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 NE 98th St currently offering any rent specials?
520 NE 98th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 NE 98th St pet-friendly?
No, 520 NE 98th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 520 NE 98th St offer parking?
Yes, 520 NE 98th St offers parking.
Does 520 NE 98th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 NE 98th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 NE 98th St have a pool?
No, 520 NE 98th St does not have a pool.
Does 520 NE 98th St have accessible units?
No, 520 NE 98th St does not have accessible units.
Does 520 NE 98th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 NE 98th St does not have units with dishwashers.
