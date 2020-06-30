All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

517 23rd Ave

517 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

517 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
517 23rd Ave Available 02/01/20 Gorgeous, newly-renovated 3bed/2bath home on the edge of Capitol Hill at Squire Park - Gorgeous, newly-renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the edge of Capitol Hill at Squire Park.

This home offers high ceilings and wood flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, a gas range, quartz countertops with a breakfast bar, and plenty of counter and cabinet space.

The ground floor offers an open concept layout for the kitchen and living spaces, equipped with big windows, extra storage closets, and in-unit laundry facilities, plus a bedroom with a walk-in closet and one of 2 baths, renovated in a clean, contemporary style with sleek tiles, glass-enclosed shower, and custom flat shower head. The upstairs includes 2 additional bedrooms with large closets and the second bathroom, renovated to equally high standards.

In addition to the chic modern interiors, this rental a charming front garden and patio, plus 3 off-street parking spots in the driveway, secured with an automatic gate.

Rent is $2990
Security Deposit $2990 (it can be paid in 6 installments)
Lease term 12 months

Please allow 24hs to view the unit. Contact us at 360.406.4972 to schedule viewing or send us an email.

(RLNE5432774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 23rd Ave have any available units?
517 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 23rd Ave have?
Some of 517 23rd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
517 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 517 23rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 517 23rd Ave offers parking.
Does 517 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 23rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 517 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 517 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 517 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 517 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 23rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

