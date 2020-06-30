Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

517 23rd Ave Available 02/01/20 Gorgeous, newly-renovated 3bed/2bath home on the edge of Capitol Hill at Squire Park - Gorgeous, newly-renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the edge of Capitol Hill at Squire Park.



This home offers high ceilings and wood flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, a gas range, quartz countertops with a breakfast bar, and plenty of counter and cabinet space.



The ground floor offers an open concept layout for the kitchen and living spaces, equipped with big windows, extra storage closets, and in-unit laundry facilities, plus a bedroom with a walk-in closet and one of 2 baths, renovated in a clean, contemporary style with sleek tiles, glass-enclosed shower, and custom flat shower head. The upstairs includes 2 additional bedrooms with large closets and the second bathroom, renovated to equally high standards.



In addition to the chic modern interiors, this rental a charming front garden and patio, plus 3 off-street parking spots in the driveway, secured with an automatic gate.



Rent is $2990

Security Deposit $2990 (it can be paid in 6 installments)

Lease term 12 months



Please allow 24hs to view the unit. Contact us at 360.406.4972 to schedule viewing or send us an email.



