516 N 84th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking

Charming Greenwood home w/ 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. High-end finishes throughout the home and large yard. Spacious master bedroom and updated bathrooms. Just a few blocks from Greenwood city center, enjoy the the serenity that this home provides from this very convenient location. This beautifully remodeled Greenwood home is just a short walk to Greenwood neighborhood coffee shops, restaurants and shopping and only a few blocks to Green Lake. Enjoy easy access to Highway-99 and I-5 making commuting to Seattle or Everett a breeze. This home boasts 3 sizable bedrooms and 2 ½ baths, with the master bathroom being amazingly updated. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, wine fridge, and French doors opening onto the private back deck. You will love new hard wood floors, tile and carpets throughout. This one won't last! Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!



Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application.