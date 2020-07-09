All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:25 AM

516 N 84th St

516 North 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

516 North 84th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
Charming Greenwood home w/ 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. High-end finishes throughout the home and large yard. Spacious master bedroom and updated bathrooms. Just a few blocks from Greenwood city center, enjoy the the serenity that this home provides from this very convenient location. This beautifully remodeled Greenwood home is just a short walk to Greenwood neighborhood coffee shops, restaurants and shopping and only a few blocks to Green Lake. Enjoy easy access to Highway-99 and I-5 making commuting to Seattle or Everett a breeze. This home boasts 3 sizable bedrooms and 2 ½ baths, with the master bathroom being amazingly updated. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, wine fridge, and French doors opening onto the private back deck. You will love new hard wood floors, tile and carpets throughout. This one won't last! Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!

Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 N 84th St have any available units?
516 N 84th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 N 84th St have?
Some of 516 N 84th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 N 84th St currently offering any rent specials?
516 N 84th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 N 84th St pet-friendly?
No, 516 N 84th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 516 N 84th St offer parking?
Yes, 516 N 84th St offers parking.
Does 516 N 84th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 N 84th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 N 84th St have a pool?
No, 516 N 84th St does not have a pool.
Does 516 N 84th St have accessible units?
No, 516 N 84th St does not have accessible units.
Does 516 N 84th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 N 84th St has units with dishwashers.

