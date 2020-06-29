All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A

5041 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5041 12th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Lovely, 4 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms apartment in the urban University District neighborhood in Seattle.

The well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood floors with the kitchen and bathroom newly remodeled. The kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as 2 refrigerators, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Coin-operated washer and dryer are located in the other building. For climate control, electric heating is installed.

Tenants responsibilities are electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, and trash.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tzKG3ZT3zvP

Additional Details:
Uncovered parking spaces are available with a fee of $75.

Only cats are welcome with the pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: University Playground, Christie Park, Cowen Park, and Ravenna Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 97/100, Transit Score is 76/100, and Bikescore is 96/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Excellent Transit, and Bikers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car and using a bike is convenient for most trips.

(RLNE5622895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
The Heights on Capitol Hill
130 Harvard Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A have any available units?
5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A have?
Some of 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A offers parking.
Does 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A have a pool?
No, 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A have accessible units?
No, 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University