5041 12th Avenue Northeast Apt A.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Lovely, 4 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms apartment in the urban University District neighborhood in Seattle.



The well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood floors with the kitchen and bathroom newly remodeled. The kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as 2 refrigerators, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Coin-operated washer and dryer are located in the other building. For climate control, electric heating is installed.



Tenants responsibilities are electricity, cable, and internet. Landlords responsibilities are water, sewage, and trash.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tzKG3ZT3zvP



Additional Details:

Uncovered parking spaces are available with a fee of $75.



Only cats are welcome with the pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: University Playground, Christie Park, Cowen Park, and Ravenna Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 97/100, Transit Score is 76/100, and Bikescore is 96/100. This is a Walkers Paradise, Excellent Transit, and Bikers Paradise so daily errands do not require a car and using a bike is convenient for most trips.



(RLNE5622895)