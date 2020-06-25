All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5040 16th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5040 16th Ave NE
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

5040 16th Ave NE

5040 16th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5040 16th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled - Wonderful University District 8 bedrooms house with move-in special! - Wonderful University District 8 bedrooms house with move-in special!

Walk to UW campus, bus stop, shopping nearby, minutes from I5 freeway, Updated Kitchen, new Oven/Stove, New Fridge, Fully renovated basement with new washer/dryer. New paint, one detached garage to park or use it as a storage. Enjoy the large front porch and backyard!

-Updated kitchen/ bedrooms
-Approximately 2,700 sqft

Terms:
Lease: 6 to 12 months
First/ Deposit.

MOVE- IN SPECIAL : $1,500 OFF FIRST MONTH IF MOVE IN BY OCTOBER 1ST, 2019.

email: zliang@wpirealestate.com for showing

Provided by WPI Real Estate Inc

(RLNE4252235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 16th Ave NE have any available units?
5040 16th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 16th Ave NE have?
Some of 5040 16th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 16th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5040 16th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 16th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5040 16th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5040 16th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5040 16th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5040 16th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5040 16th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 16th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5040 16th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5040 16th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5040 16th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 16th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5040 16th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St
Seattle, WA 98108
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Array
14027 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University