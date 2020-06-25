5040 16th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Remodeled - Wonderful University District 8 bedrooms house with move-in special! - Wonderful University District 8 bedrooms house with move-in special!



Walk to UW campus, bus stop, shopping nearby, minutes from I5 freeway, Updated Kitchen, new Oven/Stove, New Fridge, Fully renovated basement with new washer/dryer. New paint, one detached garage to park or use it as a storage. Enjoy the large front porch and backyard!



-Updated kitchen/ bedrooms

-Approximately 2,700 sqft



Terms:

Lease: 6 to 12 months

First/ Deposit.



MOVE- IN SPECIAL : $1,500 OFF FIRST MONTH IF MOVE IN BY OCTOBER 1ST, 2019.



email: zliang@wpirealestate.com for showing



Provided by WPI Real Estate Inc



(RLNE4252235)