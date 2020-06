Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great town house for rent - Fantastic location just a few blocks from 45th street business area. Only 1 mile from the UW. Bus next block to downtown Seattle, south lake union's Amzon main campus for 20min. Minute away from I5 and hwy 99. Take a stroll to nearby parks, walking distance to Green lake to enjoy the water front. Award wining schools. Great deal for students, young professionals to share, or family.



(RLNE4846513)