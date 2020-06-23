5026 - 7th Avenue N.E.

Amenities

***Available Now! No pre-leasing!** - 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-story home close to UW & easy freeway access. New interior paint. The main floor features a formal living & dining room, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, and a partial kitchen. The upper floor is a private master loft with its own marble 3/4 bath. Lower level features 2nd full kitchen with gas stove, 3 bedrooms, and a full bath. Home has plenty of parking and landscaping service included. Pets on case by case basis with pet deposit



(RLNE4345929)