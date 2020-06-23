All apartments in Seattle
5026 - 7th Avenue N.E.

5026 7th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5026 7th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
***Available Now! No pre-leasing!** - 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-story home close to UW & easy freeway access. New interior paint. The main floor features a formal living & dining room, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bath, and a partial kitchen. The upper floor is a private master loft with its own marble 3/4 bath. Lower level features 2nd full kitchen with gas stove, 3 bedrooms, and a full bath. Home has plenty of parking and landscaping service included. Pets on case by case basis with pet deposit

(RLNE4345929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. have any available units?
5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. does offer parking.
Does 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. have a pool?
No, 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. does not have a pool.
Does 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. have accessible units?
No, 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5026 - 7th Avenue N.E. does not have units with air conditioning.
