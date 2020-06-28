5026 21st Avenue Ne

All apartments in Seattle
Location

5026 21st Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Agreeable duplex, 2,000-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.

1 spot uncovered parking.

Hardwood floor (oak) fireplace, insulated walls on all floors, new wiring, new plumbing, double pane windows, the 2 bedrooms have walk-in closets, private deck for the Master bedroom, and the living room can be closed out by sliding doors Kitchen is complete with fine cabinets that offer ample storage space and smooth granite countertop. Ready-to-use appliances such as the stove/oven, dishwasher, and two refrigerators.

Exterior has 2 decks with insulated walls. 450 sq. ft. of a storage unit.

Gas heating (new gas boiler).

In-unit washer/dryer included in the rent.

The tenant pays for the electricity 2/3 water, sewage, and garbage.

Pets are allowed with $500 pet deposit/pet.

No smoking in the property.

Close to Downtown Seattle on the vibrant University District neighborhood. Just 5 blocks to and from the University of Washington, near public transportation, University Village, and bike trail!

Walk Score: 85
Transit Score: 75
Bike Score: 75

5026 21st Avenue Northeast is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. The location has an excellent transit so making trips is convenient. Its also very bikeable, though it has some steep hills its manageable and the bike lanes are excellent.

Nearby parks: Ravenna Park, Ravenna Woods, and Ravenna / Cowen Park.

Nearby Schools:
Laurelhurst Elementary School - 1.29 miles, 6/10
Eckstein Middle School - 1.24 miles
Roosevelt High School - 0.91 miles, 10/10
Bryant Elementary School - 0.74 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
74 - 0.1 mile
372 - 0.2 mile
980 - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Link light rail - 1.1 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

