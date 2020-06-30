Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

5025 California Ave SW #304 Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous two bedroom condominium in the heart of West Seattle - - Schedule a tour link:

- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- Moments from Downtown Seattle

- Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets

- Bright rooms with large windows

- Beautiful condo in highly desired private neighborhood

- Amazing location, minutes from freeways, buses, shopping, parks and more!

- w/s/g included with rent

- Storage unit included

- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- $45 application fee per adult

- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5505970)