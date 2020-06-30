All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5025 California Ave SW #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5025 California Ave SW #304
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

5025 California Ave SW #304

5025 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5025 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Seaview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
5025 California Ave SW #304 Available 03/01/20 Gorgeous two bedroom condominium in the heart of West Seattle - - Schedule a tour link:
- For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- Moments from Downtown Seattle
- Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets
- Bright rooms with large windows
- Beautiful condo in highly desired private neighborhood
- Amazing location, minutes from freeways, buses, shopping, parks and more!
- w/s/g included with rent
- Storage unit included
- Renter's Insurance required and part of Resident Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- $45 application fee per adult
- Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf
- See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5505970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 California Ave SW #304 have any available units?
5025 California Ave SW #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5025 California Ave SW #304 currently offering any rent specials?
5025 California Ave SW #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 California Ave SW #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 California Ave SW #304 is pet friendly.
Does 5025 California Ave SW #304 offer parking?
No, 5025 California Ave SW #304 does not offer parking.
Does 5025 California Ave SW #304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 California Ave SW #304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 California Ave SW #304 have a pool?
No, 5025 California Ave SW #304 does not have a pool.
Does 5025 California Ave SW #304 have accessible units?
No, 5025 California Ave SW #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 California Ave SW #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 California Ave SW #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 California Ave SW #304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 California Ave SW #304 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Danforth
1425 Spring Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
2300 Elliott
2300 Elliott Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University