Amenities

patio / balcony garage internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

500 5th Ave W #302 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo w/ a Giant Private Patio! - This 1 Bed / 1 Bath condo offers urban living in a secluded and quiet environment. This 650 sqft home features gorgeous hardwoods throughout and slab quartz counter in the kitchen and bathroom. As a bonus, this unit also includes a 400+ sqft private and secured patio perfect for entertaining guests.



Other unique features include a designated parking space in the garage and 2 external storage units- with conveniently located within steps of your front door. This location provides for very quick access to downtown and major highways. The radiant heat system also makes for a very affordable electricity bill. Available for move in first week of August!



Terms:

- First Month's Rent: $2095

- Refundable Security Deposit: $2050

- 12 month lease preferred.

- Tenant pays only electricity and cable/internet. Water/sewer/garbage included.

- No pets please.



Please contact btibbs (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com for inquiries or to set up a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5072973)