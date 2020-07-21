All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

500 5th Ave W #302

500 5th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

500 5th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
500 5th Ave W #302 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo w/ a Giant Private Patio! - This 1 Bed / 1 Bath condo offers urban living in a secluded and quiet environment. This 650 sqft home features gorgeous hardwoods throughout and slab quartz counter in the kitchen and bathroom. As a bonus, this unit also includes a 400+ sqft private and secured patio perfect for entertaining guests.

Other unique features include a designated parking space in the garage and 2 external storage units- with conveniently located within steps of your front door. This location provides for very quick access to downtown and major highways. The radiant heat system also makes for a very affordable electricity bill. Available for move in first week of August!

Terms:
- First Month's Rent: $2095
- Refundable Security Deposit: $2050
- 12 month lease preferred.
- Tenant pays only electricity and cable/internet. Water/sewer/garbage included.
- No pets please.

Please contact btibbs (at) northpacificproperties (dot) com for inquiries or to set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5072973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 5th Ave W #302 have any available units?
500 5th Ave W #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 500 5th Ave W #302 currently offering any rent specials?
500 5th Ave W #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 5th Ave W #302 pet-friendly?
No, 500 5th Ave W #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 500 5th Ave W #302 offer parking?
Yes, 500 5th Ave W #302 offers parking.
Does 500 5th Ave W #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 5th Ave W #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 5th Ave W #302 have a pool?
No, 500 5th Ave W #302 does not have a pool.
Does 500 5th Ave W #302 have accessible units?
No, 500 5th Ave W #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 5th Ave W #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 5th Ave W #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 5th Ave W #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 5th Ave W #302 does not have units with air conditioning.
