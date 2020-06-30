All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

4918 42nd Ave S

4918 42nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4918 42nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Columbia City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Columbia City Cozy House! - Come enjoy a cozy three bedroom one bathroom home located in the lovely Columbia City. The home is complete with newly renovated kitchen with brand new appliances, new counter tops and cabinetry. Enjoy hardwood floors and plenty of natural light in the living room equipped with a wood burning fire place. This home has a large front deck and a spacious backyard as well!

Close by:
PCC - Community Markets Columbia City
Columbia City Theater
Seward Park

Pets allowed upon management approval (certain breed restrictions may apply) - $30 per month per pet
Resident pays electricity to Seattle City Light
Resident pays water, sewer + garbage to Seattle Public Utilities
Renter's insurance required

(RLNE5604513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 42nd Ave S have any available units?
4918 42nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4918 42nd Ave S have?
Some of 4918 42nd Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 42nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4918 42nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 42nd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4918 42nd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4918 42nd Ave S offer parking?
No, 4918 42nd Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4918 42nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 42nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 42nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 4918 42nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4918 42nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4918 42nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 42nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 42nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

