4918 42nd Ave S

Amenities
Columbia City Cozy House! - Come enjoy a cozy three bedroom one bathroom home located in the lovely Columbia City. The home is complete with newly renovated kitchen with brand new appliances, new counter tops and cabinetry. Enjoy hardwood floors and plenty of natural light in the living room equipped with a wood burning fire place. This home has a large front deck and a spacious backyard as well!
Close by:
PCC - Community Markets Columbia City
Columbia City Theater
Seward Park
Pets allowed upon management approval (certain breed restrictions may apply) - $30 per month per pet
Resident pays electricity to Seattle City Light
Resident pays water, sewer + garbage to Seattle Public Utilities
Renter's insurance required
(RLNE5604513)