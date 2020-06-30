4918 42nd Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Columbia City Cozy House! - Come enjoy a cozy three bedroom one bathroom home located in the lovely Columbia City. The home is complete with newly renovated kitchen with brand new appliances, new counter tops and cabinetry. Enjoy hardwood floors and plenty of natural light in the living room equipped with a wood burning fire place. This home has a large front deck and a spacious backyard as well!



Close by:

PCC - Community Markets Columbia City

Columbia City Theater

Seward Park



Pets allowed upon management approval (certain breed restrictions may apply) - $30 per month per pet

Resident pays electricity to Seattle City Light

Resident pays water, sewer + garbage to Seattle Public Utilities

Renter's insurance required



