Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:59 PM

4908 University View PL NE

4908 University View Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4908 University View Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Ravenna

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Immaculate and charming remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.25 bathroom home in the heart of the Bryant neighborhood. On large corner lot. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors and all new paint throughout. Updated kitchen with concrete counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Separate formal dining area. Large unfinished basement has a 1/4 bath, with tons of storage and a new full size washer and dryer. One car garage. Patio off kitchen, great for entertaining and barbecuing. New gas furnace. Yard service included in rent.

Terms: 1st, last and $3500 deposit with a 12+ month lease. No pets. No smoking

Minimum Credit Score: 720
Co-signers accepted: No
Renters Insurance: Required
Verified income ratio: 3x the monthly rent.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 University View PL NE have any available units?
4908 University View PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 University View PL NE have?
Some of 4908 University View PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 University View PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
4908 University View PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 University View PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 4908 University View PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4908 University View PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 4908 University View PL NE offers parking.
Does 4908 University View PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 University View PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 University View PL NE have a pool?
No, 4908 University View PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 4908 University View PL NE have accessible units?
No, 4908 University View PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 University View PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 University View PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.

