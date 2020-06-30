4908 University View PL NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Immaculate and charming remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.25 bathroom home in the heart of the Bryant neighborhood. On large corner lot. Beautiful refinished hardwood floors and all new paint throughout. Updated kitchen with concrete counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Separate formal dining area. Large unfinished basement has a 1/4 bath, with tons of storage and a new full size washer and dryer. One car garage. Patio off kitchen, great for entertaining and barbecuing. New gas furnace. Yard service included in rent.



Terms: 1st, last and $3500 deposit with a 12+ month lease. No pets. No smoking



Minimum Credit Score: 720

Co-signers accepted: No

Renters Insurance: Required

Verified income ratio: 3x the monthly rent.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



