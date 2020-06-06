490 N 130th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$500 off one month's rent MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! Live the Seattle dream! Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home, features an open concept floor plan, and beautiful finishes throughout, with lots of natural light. This townhouse is in North Seattle near Bitter Lake. It is walkable to four bus lines: the 355, 5, 345 and E lines, for easy access to downtown, U district, and Northgate mall. The neighborhood is friendly and quiet. Outside there is a small garden with a grill and patio table surrounded by a privacy fence.



9ft ceilings with crown molding, gorgeous hardwood floors and neutral carpet in bedrooms. An open floor plan allows the living room to be shared from the kitchen as well. Slab granite counters and stainless appliances, accent the open kitchen with lots of counter space.



A convenient and beautifully designed layout with 2 bedrooms on upper level. One car garage, private fenced yard. Electric heat. Convenient location close to everything, yet quiet and peaceful. Located in Bitter Lake, stress free. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and 99 make commuting a breeze. Minutes to downtown Seattle.



Terms: 10-month lease that can be extended to 10/2020. $1,600 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. Pet OK with extra deposit (one cat or one small dog). Renters insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.



First Floor:

1 car garage

Laundry



Second Floor:

1 half bath (toilet and sink)

1 Kitchen that leads to an outdoor patio

1 Living room/Dining room with fireplace



Third Floor:

2 bedrooms

1 full bath that connects the bedrooms

1 hallway with linen closet