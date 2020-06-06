All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 490 N 130th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
490 N 130th St
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

490 N 130th St

490 North 130th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Bitter Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

490 North 130th Street, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$500 off one month's rent MOVE-IN SPECIAL!!! Live the Seattle dream! Gorgeous and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home, features an open concept floor plan, and beautiful finishes throughout, with lots of natural light. This townhouse is in North Seattle near Bitter Lake. It is walkable to four bus lines: the 355, 5, 345 and E lines, for easy access to downtown, U district, and Northgate mall. The neighborhood is friendly and quiet. Outside there is a small garden with a grill and patio table surrounded by a privacy fence.

9ft ceilings with crown molding, gorgeous hardwood floors and neutral carpet in bedrooms. An open floor plan allows the living room to be shared from the kitchen as well. Slab granite counters and stainless appliances, accent the open kitchen with lots of counter space.

A convenient and beautifully designed layout with 2 bedrooms on upper level. One car garage, private fenced yard. Electric heat. Convenient location close to everything, yet quiet and peaceful. Located in Bitter Lake, stress free. Easy access to I-5, I-405 and 99 make commuting a breeze. Minutes to downtown Seattle.

Terms: 10-month lease that can be extended to 10/2020. $1,600 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. Pet OK with extra deposit (one cat or one small dog). Renters insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

First Floor:
1 car garage
Laundry

Second Floor:
1 half bath (toilet and sink)
1 Kitchen that leads to an outdoor patio
1 Living room/Dining room with fireplace

Third Floor:
2 bedrooms
1 full bath that connects the bedrooms
1 hallway with linen closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 N 130th St have any available units?
490 N 130th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 490 N 130th St have?
Some of 490 N 130th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 N 130th St currently offering any rent specials?
490 N 130th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 N 130th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 490 N 130th St is pet friendly.
Does 490 N 130th St offer parking?
Yes, 490 N 130th St offers parking.
Does 490 N 130th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 N 130th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 N 130th St have a pool?
No, 490 N 130th St does not have a pool.
Does 490 N 130th St have accessible units?
No, 490 N 130th St does not have accessible units.
Does 490 N 130th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 N 130th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St
Seattle, WA 98107
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Andante
3031 NE 137th St
Seattle, WA 98125
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S
Seattle, WA 98118
Minnie Flats
3028 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
The Chloe Apartments
1408 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University