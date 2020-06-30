All apartments in Seattle
4856 18th Ave SW
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

4856 18th Ave SW

4856 18th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Seattle
Delridge
Pet Friendly Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4856 18th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Great location, 2 minute walk to 125 bus to downtown or South Seattle CC. 10 minute drive to West Seattle Junction (Trader Joe's, QFC, Safeway, restaurants, post office, banks, LA Fitness, and more). 979 sq ft. Spacious and quiet 1 bedroom, 1 full bath unit in a private home on a dead end street. Ground floor (NOT basement). Main living area has hardwood floors and gas insert fireplace. Dual Mitsubishi heat pumps provide efficient HVAC (heating-ventilation-A/C). Full kitchen with frig/freezer, gas stove, dishwasher, dual sink and plenty of cabinets. Full size washer/dryer in unit laundry room. Large walk-in closet off ensuite bathroom. Main picture windows face private backyard adjacent to greenbelt. Separate alarm system. Off-street parking. Private entrance. No shared indoor space. High speed (fiber or cable) Internet available separately.

(RLNE5263479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4856 18th Ave SW have any available units?
4856 18th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4856 18th Ave SW have?
Some of 4856 18th Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4856 18th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
4856 18th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4856 18th Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 4856 18th Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4856 18th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 4856 18th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 4856 18th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4856 18th Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4856 18th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 4856 18th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 4856 18th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 4856 18th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4856 18th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4856 18th Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
