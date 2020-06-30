4812 Linden Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Rare opportunity to rent a 3 bedroom townhome in Fremont. Built Green in 2012 with a modern design. On the main level you'll enjoy this open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, Chroma quartz counters, sustainable hardwood floors, and dining area and living room with fireplace. The upper floor offers two bedrooms, a full bath, and large laundry area. Retreat to your Master penthouse suite with floor-to-ceiling windows, 3/4 bath, walk-in closet, and deck. Washer/dryer and garage with extra storage. Perfect location close to Green Lake, Ballard, and Wallingford!



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.