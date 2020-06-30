All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4812 Linden Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4812 Linden Ave N
Last updated April 1 2019 at 6:05 PM

4812 Linden Ave N

4812 Linden Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4812 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Rare opportunity to rent a 3 bedroom townhome in Fremont. Built Green in 2012 with a modern design. On the main level you'll enjoy this open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, Chroma quartz counters, sustainable hardwood floors, and dining area and living room with fireplace. The upper floor offers two bedrooms, a full bath, and large laundry area. Retreat to your Master penthouse suite with floor-to-ceiling windows, 3/4 bath, walk-in closet, and deck. Washer/dryer and garage with extra storage. Perfect location close to Green Lake, Ballard, and Wallingford!

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Linden Ave N have any available units?
4812 Linden Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Linden Ave N have?
Some of 4812 Linden Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Linden Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Linden Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Linden Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4812 Linden Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4812 Linden Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Linden Ave N offers parking.
Does 4812 Linden Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4812 Linden Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Linden Ave N have a pool?
No, 4812 Linden Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Linden Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4812 Linden Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Linden Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 Linden Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Paul Revere
1018 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Crane @ Interbay
3200 16th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Springline
3220 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Parkridge Apartments
1210 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University