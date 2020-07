Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

4804 S Frontenac St Available 08/01/20 Othello Station & S. Brighton Beach Area 3BD /2BA Immaculate Single Family Home!! - Remodeled and Updated. Open Floor Plan. Full sized kitchen w/ stainless appliances and white maple cabinets. Quartz counter tops. Master suite w/updated master bath. Nice sized bedrooms and a lovely family room /office downstairs. Another full bath as well as a double car garage and fully fenced yard. Nice deck overlooking lovely back yard. Approx. 1 mile to Columbia City. Close to Pritchard Beach and Seward Park. Close to schools. Walk to shopping, dining, and transit. Hurry!! This one is a must see..



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5902923)