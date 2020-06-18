All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:16 AM

4801 Fauntleroy Way SW

4801 Fauntleroy Way SW · (206) 335-5087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4801 Fauntleroy Way SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
internet access
A new urban living space is here! 4801 Fauntleroy Apartments has unique, affordable dwellings with sustainably-built features in the heart of the Fauntleroy neighborhood. Just minutes away from convenient transportation, fun restaurants Whole Food & Trader Joe's, West Seattle is the perfect place to call home. We are also just minutes away from stunning Alki Beach and Lincoln Park ,where the outdoor Salt water Coleman Pool is located. These beautiful apartment units offers brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, lots of natural lighting. West Seattle's 4801 Fauntleroy features a wide range of affordable modern apartment styles including: studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms. All apartments feature: modern finishes, dishwashers, slab counter tops, durable plank flooring, and washer and dryer. Building amenities include: roof top deck, extra storage, and elevator. Rent your unit today!  This is an MFTE unit.

Terms: One month free with 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW have any available units?
4801 Fauntleroy Way SW has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW have?
Some of 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Fauntleroy Way SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW offer parking?
No, 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW does not offer parking.
Does 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW have a pool?
Yes, 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW has a pool.
Does 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW have accessible units?
No, 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4801 Fauntleroy Way SW has units with dishwashers.
