4801 Fauntleroy Way SW

A new urban living space is here! 4801 Fauntleroy Apartments has unique, affordable dwellings with sustainably-built features in the heart of the Fauntleroy neighborhood. Just minutes away from convenient transportation, fun restaurants Whole Food & Trader Joe's, West Seattle is the perfect place to call home. We are also just minutes away from stunning Alki Beach and Lincoln Park ,where the outdoor Salt water Coleman Pool is located. These beautiful apartment units offers brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, lots of natural lighting. West Seattle's 4801 Fauntleroy features a wide range of affordable modern apartment styles including: studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms. All apartments feature: modern finishes, dishwashers, slab counter tops, durable plank flooring, and washer and dryer. Building amenities include: roof top deck, extra storage, and elevator. Rent your unit today! This is an MFTE unit.



Terms: One month free with 12 month lease.