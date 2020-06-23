All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4757 Sandpoint Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4757 Sandpoint Way NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4757 Sandpoint Way NE

4757 Sand Point Way NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4757 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82ce8840ef ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/82ce8840ef
Tenants pay for utilities W/S/G/E.
One covered parking spot. Minutes to Magnuson park. Close to Burke Gilman trail, across the street from Children\'s Hospital, a short walk to UW and U-Village.
Unit has two decks.
year Term lease.
First, last & deposit due at lease signing.
Renters insurance required.
Security performance deposit $1795
Application fee per adult $42.00.
No Pets.
View all rentals at www.rentseattle.com

FloorCoverings: LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard
Num parking spaces: 1
ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4757 Sandpoint Way NE have any available units?
4757 Sandpoint Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4757 Sandpoint Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
4757 Sandpoint Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4757 Sandpoint Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 4757 Sandpoint Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4757 Sandpoint Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 4757 Sandpoint Way NE does offer parking.
Does 4757 Sandpoint Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4757 Sandpoint Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4757 Sandpoint Way NE have a pool?
No, 4757 Sandpoint Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 4757 Sandpoint Way NE have accessible units?
No, 4757 Sandpoint Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4757 Sandpoint Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4757 Sandpoint Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4757 Sandpoint Way NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4757 Sandpoint Way NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
The Shelby
2201 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Willow Court Apartment Homes
6901 Delridge Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
Promenade at the Park
3215 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Saxonia
303 & 307 West Olympic Place
Seattle, WA 98119
View at Bitter Lake
13410 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University