4747 -49 th Ave. NE

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Laurelhurst. 2 story. Bungalow - Laurelhurst. 4747-49th Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98105. Built 1926. 1,650 square feet. 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath bungalow with daylight basement. New Vinyl windows. 2 bedrooms and one bath on main floor. 3rd bedroom downstairs and bath with separate entry. 980 square feet upstairs and 670 finished square feet downstairs. Plus large L shaped unfinished room downstairs with work benches. Lots of storage space. Kitchen features gray wood grain cabinets, beige Formica, linoleum floors, dishwasher, stove and frig. Covered deck off dining room with stairs to fenced back yard and small storage shed. One car detached garage. Gas heat. Beige carpet. Separate living room and dining room. Washer/Dryer downstairs.



Approximate room sizes: Living room 20 ft. by 18 ft. Dining room 20 ft. by 9 ft.. Upper NW bedroom 11ft. by 9 ft with 3ft. by 2.5 ft closet. Upper NE bedroom 9 ft. by 9 ft. with 3 ft. by 2.5 ft. closet. Downstairs bedroom 12 ft. by 9 ft. 2 with 4 ft. by 2 ft. closet. Open L shaped unfinished room downstairs 20 ft. by 10 ft. Deck 18 ft. by 9 ft.. Outside storage shed. 8 ft. by 6 ft.



RENT INCLUDES YARD MAINTENANCE.



Available: About Jan. 10, 2019 Pets/Smoking Restrictions: No smoking. Pet possible-extra deposit.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHESIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS [CRTSR]



Applications: $45 per adult over 18 years old. Application available on line via http://wpirealestate.com/resource/rental.



Directions: I-5. Exit # 169. East on NE 45th St. Left at 49th Ave NE. House on left in Laurelhurst neighborhood.



Move in funds: [Not more than 2 times the rent of $2,700 or $5,400.00]

First Months Rent $2,700.00

Last Months Rent $2,700.00 [Spread in 1/6 increments of $450.00/mo.] $450.00

Security Deposit 1,950.00 [Spread in 1/6 increments of $325.00/mo.] $325.00

Screen fee 45.00 [$45 per adult] $45.00

TOTAL $3,520.00 [with good credit]



Contact: Roger Schiess Cell: 206-715-0286



WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.

9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100

Seattle, WA 98115



All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



