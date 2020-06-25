All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4730 Delridge Way SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4730 Delridge Way SW
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

4730 Delridge Way SW

4730 Delridge Way SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Delridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4730 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA 98106
Delridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Modern 3 bed 2.5 bath Home in Beautiful West Seattle - Beautiful single family home, quietly tucked away in West Seattle. 1st floor features an open floor plan w/designer cabinetry, quartz countertops, SS appliances & half bath. Top floor master suite w/walk-in closet, 4 piece bath & 136 sqft balcony. Mid-floor features high end washer and dryer already installed, full bath & 2 spacious bedrooms. Custom blinds throughout. Built in 2017, well insulated for all weather. Quick commute to downtown, steps to Delridge Playfield. 3 parking spots. Requires excellent credit and income equal to 5 X the monthly amount of rent. 10 month lease. Use this link to schedule a tour online today! showdigs.co/wnez

(RLNE4973131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Delridge Way SW have any available units?
4730 Delridge Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4730 Delridge Way SW have?
Some of 4730 Delridge Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4730 Delridge Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Delridge Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Delridge Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 4730 Delridge Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4730 Delridge Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 4730 Delridge Way SW offers parking.
Does 4730 Delridge Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4730 Delridge Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Delridge Way SW have a pool?
No, 4730 Delridge Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Delridge Way SW have accessible units?
No, 4730 Delridge Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Delridge Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 Delridge Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
The Blake Apartments
5020 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98136
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University