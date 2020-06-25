4730 Delridge Way SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Modern 3 bed 2.5 bath Home in Beautiful West Seattle - Beautiful single family home, quietly tucked away in West Seattle. 1st floor features an open floor plan w/designer cabinetry, quartz countertops, SS appliances & half bath. Top floor master suite w/walk-in closet, 4 piece bath & 136 sqft balcony. Mid-floor features high end washer and dryer already installed, full bath & 2 spacious bedrooms. Custom blinds throughout. Built in 2017, well insulated for all weather. Quick commute to downtown, steps to Delridge Playfield. 3 parking spots. Requires excellent credit and income equal to 5 X the monthly amount of rent. 10 month lease. Use this link to schedule a tour online today! showdigs.co/wnez



(RLNE4973131)