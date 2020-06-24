4619 S Holden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Cedar Grove Remodel in Rainier Valley - Seattle! - Application Pending:



This immaculate fully remodeled home for rent includes 2 bedrooms + 1 bath. Brand new stainless steel appliances & granite countertops with tasteful backsplash. Hardwood floors throughout bring it a tasteful, cleanly feel.



A childhood best remembered, blocks to school & quiet neighbors. Life begins in our thriving city. Come wander, relax and enjoy the spaces that this renovated home has to offer. Welcome Home!



Sorry, no pets.



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



No Pets Allowed



