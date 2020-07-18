4604 Phinney Avenue North

Amenities

Beautiful and NEW 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, townhome in Fremont!



Welcome to Park Lane! This amazing and NEW townhome can be found in Phinney Ridge and Fremont. This 3-bedroom 2 bathroom townhouses feature private off-street parking, modern finishes, mini-splits for heating and cooling and spacious master bedrooms w/ walk-in closets. Desirable location close to parks, shops and restaurants. Roof-top view of downtown and Mt. Rainier. Excellent schools and convenient public transportation to downtown. 4 Star BuiltGreen. Convenient location in Fremont, close to bus lines.

First/last/deposit ($3000). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets.

Available Mid-July!



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.

* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.



*We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*