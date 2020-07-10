All apartments in Seattle
4600 Phinney Avenue North

4600 Phinney Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and NEW 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, townhome in Fremont! Welcome to Park Lane! This amazing and NEW townhome can be found in Phinney Ridge and Fremont. This 3-bedroom 2 bathroom townhouses feature private off-street parking, modern finishes, mini-splits for heating and cooling and spacious master bedrooms w/ walk-in closets. Desirable location close to parks, shops and restaurants. Roof-top view of downtown and Mt. Rainier. Excellent schools and convenient public transportation to downtown. 4 Star BuiltGreen. Convenient location in Fremont, close to bus lines. First/last/deposit ($3000). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. No Pets. Available Mid-June! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 Phinney Avenue North have any available units?
4600 Phinney Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4600 Phinney Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4600 Phinney Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 Phinney Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 4600 Phinney Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4600 Phinney Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4600 Phinney Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4600 Phinney Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 Phinney Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 Phinney Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4600 Phinney Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4600 Phinney Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4600 Phinney Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 Phinney Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600 Phinney Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 Phinney Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 Phinney Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

