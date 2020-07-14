All apartments in Seattle
2nd & John

Open Now until 6pm
200 2nd Avenue West · (833) 873-6547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 2nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 615 · Avail. now

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 553 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$4,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$4,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2nd & John.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
bbq/grill
clubhouse
fire pit
game room
pool table
Vintage in vibe, modern in design, 2nd+John’s light-filled homes are artfully designed with upscale finishes and thoughtful comforts. Without leaving home, care for your pet and connect with neighbors and friends while working out, playing and relaxing. Take in wide bandwidth views of iconic Seattle sights. The 2nd+John community creates a neighborhood within a neighborhood. Its Queen Anne location effortlessly links to Seattle’s waterfront, business, and cultural core.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $14 per applicant
Deposit: $650 up to 1 month's rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Garage: $200 (car), $225 (large car), $275 (electric)/ month.
Storage Details: $50 (small), $65 (large)/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2nd & John have any available units?
2nd & John has 10 units available starting at $2,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2nd & John have?
Some of 2nd & John's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2nd & John currently offering any rent specials?
2nd & John is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2nd & John pet-friendly?
Yes, 2nd & John is pet friendly.
Does 2nd & John offer parking?
Yes, 2nd & John offers parking.
Does 2nd & John have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2nd & John offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2nd & John have a pool?
No, 2nd & John does not have a pool.
Does 2nd & John have accessible units?
No, 2nd & John does not have accessible units.
Does 2nd & John have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2nd & John has units with dishwashers.
