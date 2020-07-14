2nd & John

Lease Length: 1-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $14 per applicant
Deposit: $650 up to 1 month's rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Garage: $200 (car), $225 (large car), $275 (electric)/ month.
Storage Details: $50 (small), $65 (large)/month