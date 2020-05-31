455 N 44th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Classic vintage brick building in a prime, quiet neighborhood. Ideal Fremont location, walking distance to all amenities. Available is a light and bright corner unit with vintage character in-tact. Beautiful mahogany woodwork, crystal doorknobs, hardwood floors and tile tub surround. Good closet space and includes a storage unit and bike storage. Landlord pays water, sewer and garbage for 1st resident, 2nd resident at $50/mo and 1 cat is okay at $50 per month pet rent. Photos are of similar unit in building. New photos coming soon. Thanks!



Terms: 12 month lease preferred