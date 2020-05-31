All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

455 N 44th St

455 North 44th Street · (206) 530-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

455 North 44th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Classic vintage brick building in a prime, quiet neighborhood. Ideal Fremont location, walking distance to all amenities. Available is a light and bright corner unit with vintage character in-tact. Beautiful mahogany woodwork, crystal doorknobs, hardwood floors and tile tub surround. Good closet space and includes a storage unit and bike storage. Landlord pays water, sewer and garbage for 1st resident, 2nd resident at $50/mo and 1 cat is okay at $50 per month pet rent. Photos are of similar unit in building. New photos coming soon. Thanks!

Terms: 12 month lease preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 N 44th St have any available units?
455 N 44th St has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 N 44th St have?
Some of 455 N 44th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 N 44th St currently offering any rent specials?
455 N 44th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 N 44th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 N 44th St is pet friendly.
Does 455 N 44th St offer parking?
Yes, 455 N 44th St does offer parking.
Does 455 N 44th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 455 N 44th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 N 44th St have a pool?
No, 455 N 44th St does not have a pool.
Does 455 N 44th St have accessible units?
No, 455 N 44th St does not have accessible units.
Does 455 N 44th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 N 44th St does not have units with dishwashers.
