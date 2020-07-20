4540 S Henderson St B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$2195 / 3br - 1650ft2 - 3Bed / 3Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 102660



Located in (Seattle/Rainier Beach)



Multi-level 3 bedroom /3.5 bathroom townhome for rent. 2 Blocks from light rail, with easy access to Downtown, Capitol Hill, UW. Close to stores, bus, shopping, Schools, Planet Fitness, Grocery Stores, and Restaurants all within walking distance. 2 living rooms, hardwood floors, separate entrance in downstairs living area, and fenced in front yard. W/D (stackable), D/W, and stainless steel appliances. Deposit $2195.00. NO SMOKING! PETS and DOGS UNDER 50LBS ALLOWED w/ additional pet deposit ($200.00) and monthly pet fee of $25.00 (NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102660

Property Id 102660



(RLNE4738994)