4540 S Henderson St B

Amenities
$2195 / 3br - 1650ft2 - 3Bed / 3Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 102660
Located in (Seattle/Rainier Beach)
Multi-level 3 bedroom /3.5 bathroom townhome for rent. 2 Blocks from light rail, with easy access to Downtown, Capitol Hill, UW. Close to stores, bus, shopping, Schools, Planet Fitness, Grocery Stores, and Restaurants all within walking distance. 2 living rooms, hardwood floors, separate entrance in downstairs living area, and fenced in front yard. W/D (stackable), D/W, and stainless steel appliances. Deposit $2195.00. NO SMOKING! PETS and DOGS UNDER 50LBS ALLOWED w/ additional pet deposit ($200.00) and monthly pet fee of $25.00 (NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102660
Property Id 102660
(RLNE4738994)