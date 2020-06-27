4525 S Henderson St

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!
Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor unit with access to a large yard and patio. Yard shared with one other unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood burning fireplace. Partially furnished, if needed. Washer and dryer in unit. 1 parking space. Just blocks to the light rail station!
Terms: 1st, last, and $1925 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 cat or 1 dog under 50 lbs allowed with additional $425 pet deposit!
Credit score 700+.
Income: 3x's monthly rent.
Co-signer's not accepted.
Renter's Insurance required.
Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.
