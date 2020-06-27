All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4525 S Henderson St
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

4525 S Henderson St

4525 South Henderson Street · No Longer Available
Location

4525 South Henderson Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Dunlap

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!

Please read the following Seattle Application Criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor unit with access to a large yard and patio. Yard shared with one other unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood burning fireplace. Partially furnished, if needed. Washer and dryer in unit. 1 parking space. Just blocks to the light rail station!

Terms: 1st, last, and $1925 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 cat or 1 dog under 50 lbs allowed with additional $425 pet deposit!

Credit score 700+.
Income: 3x's monthly rent.
Co-signer's not accepted.
Renter's Insurance required.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 S Henderson St have any available units?
4525 S Henderson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 S Henderson St have?
Some of 4525 S Henderson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 S Henderson St currently offering any rent specials?
4525 S Henderson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 S Henderson St pet-friendly?
No, 4525 S Henderson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4525 S Henderson St offer parking?
Yes, 4525 S Henderson St offers parking.
Does 4525 S Henderson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 S Henderson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 S Henderson St have a pool?
No, 4525 S Henderson St does not have a pool.
Does 4525 S Henderson St have accessible units?
No, 4525 S Henderson St does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 S Henderson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 S Henderson St does not have units with dishwashers.

