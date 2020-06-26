All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

4514 Dayton Ave N

4514 Dayton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4514 Dayton Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upper Fremont Townhouse - Light and bright, 2 bedroom townhouse located in great location upper Fremont area just blocks to the Woodland Park Zoo. Available now.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Approximately 820 sq ft
Hardwood floors
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Washer and dryer
Attached garage
Small fenced patio area
One pet negotiable
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2200
Deposit $2200

Located in Fremont close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE4894998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

