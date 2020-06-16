All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

4501 SW Oregon St

4501 Southwest Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Southwest Oregon Street, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4501 SW Oregon St Available 06/10/20 Contemporary Townhouse in the Heart of the Alaska Junction! - ***** APP PENDING *****

Five Star Built End Unit Townhouse with Amazing Modern architecture in the heart of the Alaska Junction. This contemporary unit features triple pane high efficiency windows, heated concrete floors & an open patio with fenced yard, great for pets!

3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms with stunning private roof top deck. Has panoramic views of the Sound & Mountains. Master bedroom features clerestory windows, custom built closets & another private Juliet balcony. One car parking stall off the alley included.

Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Professional Landscaping Included!

Occupied until the end of May. Once vacant, turn work begins and will last 1-2 weeks. Once complete, virtual tours will be posted and applications will be looked at in the order of inquiry. To inquire, please visit rent253.com and hit "contact us".

Tyler@havenrent.com

#4013

(RLNE4578549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 SW Oregon St have any available units?
4501 SW Oregon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 SW Oregon St have?
Some of 4501 SW Oregon St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 SW Oregon St currently offering any rent specials?
4501 SW Oregon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 SW Oregon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 SW Oregon St is pet friendly.
Does 4501 SW Oregon St offer parking?
Yes, 4501 SW Oregon St does offer parking.
Does 4501 SW Oregon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 SW Oregon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 SW Oregon St have a pool?
No, 4501 SW Oregon St does not have a pool.
Does 4501 SW Oregon St have accessible units?
No, 4501 SW Oregon St does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 SW Oregon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 SW Oregon St does not have units with dishwashers.
