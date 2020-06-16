Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4501 SW Oregon St Available 06/10/20 Contemporary Townhouse in the Heart of the Alaska Junction! - ***** APP PENDING *****



Five Star Built End Unit Townhouse with Amazing Modern architecture in the heart of the Alaska Junction. This contemporary unit features triple pane high efficiency windows, heated concrete floors & an open patio with fenced yard, great for pets!



3 spacious bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms with stunning private roof top deck. Has panoramic views of the Sound & Mountains. Master bedroom features clerestory windows, custom built closets & another private Juliet balcony. One car parking stall off the alley included.



Small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Professional Landscaping Included!



Occupied until the end of May. Once vacant, turn work begins and will last 1-2 weeks. Once complete, virtual tours will be posted and applications will be looked at in the order of inquiry. To inquire, please visit rent253.com and hit "contact us".



Tyler@havenrent.com



