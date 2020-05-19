All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:27 PM

4402 Woodland Park Avenue North

4402 Woodland Park Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Woodland Park Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy duplex unit, 3 BR + den, 1BA, in Wallingford area. This unit was newly renovated in 2018, all wood floor. Bright living area, good size kitchen with all appliances Washer/unit in the unit. Small back yard. Great location, close to bus lines, stores, Green Lake Easy commute to UW & Downtown Seattle. Tenants pay electricity & gas, plus $70 per person for w/s/g. First/last/deposit ($1500), NO PETS/No Smoking. Available 7/20/19, please send email to pmplisting@gmail.com to request showing appointment. 4402 Woodland Park Ave. N. Seattle, WA 98103 *Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. *Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. *Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount. *Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad *Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North have any available units?
4402 Woodland Park Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4402 Woodland Park Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North offer parking?
No, 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 Woodland Park Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

