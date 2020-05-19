4402 Woodland Park Avenue North

Amenities

Cozy duplex unit, 3 BR + den, 1BA, in Wallingford area. This unit was newly renovated in 2018, all wood floor. Bright living area, good size kitchen with all appliances Washer/unit in the unit. Small back yard. Great location, close to bus lines, stores, Green Lake Easy commute to UW & Downtown Seattle. Tenants pay electricity & gas, plus $70 per person for w/s/g. First/last/deposit ($1500), NO PETS/No Smoking. Available 7/20/19, please send email to pmplisting@gmail.com to request showing appointment. 4402 Woodland Park Ave. N. Seattle, WA 98103 *Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. *Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. *Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount. *Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad *Equal Housing Opportunity