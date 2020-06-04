All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 1 2019 at 12:46 PM

435 Summit Ave E #204

435 Summit Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

435 Summit Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 2 Bed 1.75 Bath Condo in Capitol Hill - Recently remodeled 2 bed 1.75 bath unit in the heart of Capitol Hill. Spacious and bright corner unit in a secure building. New bamboo hardwood floors throughout along with quartz counters in the kitchen and bathroom. New stainless steel appliances in kitchen and recently stained cabinets. One bedroom features an en suite bathroom. One parking spot included in rent.

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Move in fee of $200. Tenant is responsible for electricity, rent includes water/sewer/garbage. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4969893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Summit Ave E #204 have any available units?
435 Summit Ave E #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 Summit Ave E #204 have?
Some of 435 Summit Ave E #204's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Summit Ave E #204 currently offering any rent specials?
435 Summit Ave E #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Summit Ave E #204 pet-friendly?
No, 435 Summit Ave E #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 435 Summit Ave E #204 offer parking?
Yes, 435 Summit Ave E #204 offers parking.
Does 435 Summit Ave E #204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Summit Ave E #204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Summit Ave E #204 have a pool?
No, 435 Summit Ave E #204 does not have a pool.
Does 435 Summit Ave E #204 have accessible units?
No, 435 Summit Ave E #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Summit Ave E #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Summit Ave E #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
