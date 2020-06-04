435 Summit Ave E #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Remodeled 2 Bed 1.75 Bath Condo in Capitol Hill - Recently remodeled 2 bed 1.75 bath unit in the heart of Capitol Hill. Spacious and bright corner unit in a secure building. New bamboo hardwood floors throughout along with quartz counters in the kitchen and bathroom. New stainless steel appliances in kitchen and recently stained cabinets. One bedroom features an en suite bathroom. One parking spot included in rent.



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Move in fee of $200. Tenant is responsible for electricity, rent includes water/sewer/garbage. No smoking, no pets. Applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4969893)