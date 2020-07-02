4314 NE 75th St

Amenities

Located in desirable Wedgwood, this brick duplex boasts unique features such as a private, fully fenced backyard (yard care included in rent), and a one car garage with lots of shelf and cabinet space. Inside you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and a clean, white kitchen that offers abundant light and cozy breakfast nook. This sweet duplex won't last long. Check out the video to view.



Link to video: https://vimeo.com/400656825



Terms: 1st months rent & $1995 security deposit. 12+ month lease. One dog under 25lbs okay, no cats. Non-smoking. No Co-signers. 680+ credit score. 3:1 income ratio.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management