Seattle, WA
4314 NE 75th St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:25 PM

4314 NE 75th St

4314 Northeast 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4314 Northeast 75th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in desirable Wedgwood, this brick duplex boasts unique features such as a private, fully fenced backyard (yard care included in rent), and a one car garage with lots of shelf and cabinet space. Inside you'll find 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and a clean, white kitchen that offers abundant light and cozy breakfast nook. This sweet duplex won't last long. Check out the video to view.

Link to video: https://vimeo.com/400656825

Terms: 1st months rent & $1995 security deposit. 12+ month lease. One dog under 25lbs okay, no cats. Non-smoking. No Co-signers. 680+ credit score. 3:1 income ratio.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 NE 75th St have any available units?
4314 NE 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4314 NE 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
4314 NE 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 NE 75th St pet-friendly?
No, 4314 NE 75th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4314 NE 75th St offer parking?
Yes, 4314 NE 75th St offers parking.
Does 4314 NE 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4314 NE 75th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 NE 75th St have a pool?
No, 4314 NE 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 4314 NE 75th St have accessible units?
No, 4314 NE 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 NE 75th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 NE 75th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4314 NE 75th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4314 NE 75th St does not have units with air conditioning.

