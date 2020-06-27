4308 2nd Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom in the Heart of Fremont! - OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY AUGUST 18th FROM 3:30PM-4:30PM Please email lease at gpsrenting dot com to confirm that you will be attending!!



Darling Fremont bungalow with 2 bedrooms 1 bath. This light filled home has a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, and built in shelving. Large back yard, garden area and patio. Spacious driveway, carport.



You'll have restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and boutiques just minutes away, making Fremont a very sought after community.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.



