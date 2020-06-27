All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4308 2nd Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4308 2nd Ave NW
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

4308 2nd Ave NW

4308 2nd Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4308 2nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom in the Heart of Fremont! - OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY AUGUST 18th FROM 3:30PM-4:30PM Please email lease at gpsrenting dot com to confirm that you will be attending!!

Darling Fremont bungalow with 2 bedrooms 1 bath. This light filled home has a wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, and built in shelving. Large back yard, garden area and patio. Spacious driveway, carport.

You'll have restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and boutiques just minutes away, making Fremont a very sought after community.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE5096426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 2nd Ave NW have any available units?
4308 2nd Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 2nd Ave NW have?
Some of 4308 2nd Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 2nd Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
4308 2nd Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 2nd Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 2nd Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 4308 2nd Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 4308 2nd Ave NW offers parking.
Does 4308 2nd Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4308 2nd Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 2nd Ave NW have a pool?
No, 4308 2nd Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 4308 2nd Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 4308 2nd Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 2nd Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4308 2nd Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Valdok
1701 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University