4260 SW Bradford St

West Seattle/ Admiral 3BD 2.25BA Spacious Townhome. Close to both Admiral & Alaska Junctions!! - West Seattle's desirable Admiral District. Lots of room ( 1648 sq ft ). Light filled, corner home with main level great room is the perfect gathering place. Concrete floors, quartz counter tops, Bertazzoni gas range, black metal railings, smooth panel cabinetry & more! 2nd floor offers 2BR, bath & laundry room. Top floor master suite with den, large walk in, dual vanity & tile shower. Expansive private rooftop deck, Olympic Mt. & Puget Sound views. Walk to shops & restaurants at Alaska & Admiral Jcts. Walk to bus line. Close to schools as well as Alki Beack and Lincoln Park. This is a must see.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5446845)