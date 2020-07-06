All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4260 SW Bradford St
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

4260 SW Bradford St

4260 Southwest Bradford Street · No Longer Available
Seattle
Genesee
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

4260 Southwest Bradford Street, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
West Seattle/ Admiral 3BD 2.25BA Spacious Townhome. Close to both Admiral & Alaska Junctions!! - West Seattle's desirable Admiral District. Lots of room ( 1648 sq ft ). Light filled, corner home with main level great room is the perfect gathering place. Concrete floors, quartz counter tops, Bertazzoni gas range, black metal railings, smooth panel cabinetry & more! 2nd floor offers 2BR, bath & laundry room. Top floor master suite with den, large walk in, dual vanity & tile shower. Expansive private rooftop deck, Olympic Mt. & Puget Sound views. Walk to shops & restaurants at Alaska & Admiral Jcts. Walk to bus line. Close to schools as well as Alki Beack and Lincoln Park. This is a must see.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5446845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 SW Bradford St have any available units?
4260 SW Bradford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4260 SW Bradford St have?
Some of 4260 SW Bradford St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 SW Bradford St currently offering any rent specials?
4260 SW Bradford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 SW Bradford St pet-friendly?
No, 4260 SW Bradford St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4260 SW Bradford St offer parking?
Yes, 4260 SW Bradford St offers parking.
Does 4260 SW Bradford St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4260 SW Bradford St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 SW Bradford St have a pool?
No, 4260 SW Bradford St does not have a pool.
Does 4260 SW Bradford St have accessible units?
No, 4260 SW Bradford St does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 SW Bradford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4260 SW Bradford St has units with dishwashers.

