4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr.

Amenities
Chic Greenbelt Station Townhouse - Only 1 Block from Rainier Beach Light Rail! - Application Pending:
This Greenbelt Station Townhouse is located one block from the Rainier Beach Link Light Rail station connecting you to Downtown Seattle, SeaTac Airport, & Columbia City, an Urban Village: where you'll find grocery stores, restaurants, & an exciting nightlife scene. With Light Rail Link extensions to Capitol Hill & the University of Washington, a commuters dream.
This sophisticated urban home features a chic modern design, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & hardwood/ceramic tile flooring. Don't miss out on the gorgeous double sink vanity, walk-in pantry & stainless steel appliances. Conveniently attached, 1 car garage. Professional landscaping included. South Seattle's best place to call home!
Small Pets Ok on a Case by Case Basis with Additional Pet Deposit.
Water/Sewer/Garbage Included!
