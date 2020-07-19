All apartments in Seattle
4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr.

4230 South Greenbelt Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4230 South Greenbelt Station Drive, Seattle, WA 98118
South Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Chic Greenbelt Station Townhouse - Only 1 Block from Rainier Beach Light Rail! - Application Pending:

This Greenbelt Station Townhouse is located one block from the Rainier Beach Link Light Rail station connecting you to Downtown Seattle, SeaTac Airport, & Columbia City, an Urban Village: where you'll find grocery stores, restaurants, & an exciting nightlife scene. With Light Rail Link extensions to Capitol Hill & the University of Washington, a commuters dream.

This sophisticated urban home features a chic modern design, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & hardwood/ceramic tile flooring. Don't miss out on the gorgeous double sink vanity, walk-in pantry & stainless steel appliances. Conveniently attached, 1 car garage. Professional landscaping included. South Seattle's best place to call home!

Small Pets Ok on a Case by Case Basis with Additional Pet Deposit.
Water/Sewer/Garbage Included!

Property Manager: Armando Hernandez
Property Status: Pending

#4014

(RLNE4562433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. have any available units?
4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. have?
Some of 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. offers parking.
Does 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. have a pool?
No, 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
