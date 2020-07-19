4230 S Greenbelt Station Dr.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Chic Greenbelt Station Townhouse - Only 1 Block from Rainier Beach Light Rail! - Application Pending:



This Greenbelt Station Townhouse is located one block from the Rainier Beach Link Light Rail station connecting you to Downtown Seattle, SeaTac Airport, & Columbia City, an Urban Village: where you'll find grocery stores, restaurants, & an exciting nightlife scene. With Light Rail Link extensions to Capitol Hill & the University of Washington, a commuters dream.



This sophisticated urban home features a chic modern design, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & hardwood/ceramic tile flooring. Don't miss out on the gorgeous double sink vanity, walk-in pantry & stainless steel appliances. Conveniently attached, 1 car garage. Professional landscaping included. South Seattle's best place to call home!



Small Pets Ok on a Case by Case Basis with Additional Pet Deposit.

Water/Sewer/Garbage Included!



Property Manager: Armando Hernandez

Property Status: Pending



#4014



(RLNE4562433)