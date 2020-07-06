All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 418 19th Avenue E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
418 19th Avenue E
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

418 19th Avenue E

418 19th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

418 19th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
3 story open loft featuring the Master Suite overlooking 2 stories below with a catwalk! Lovely master bath with walk-in shower and skylight! Soaring 3 story windows brings in the light and nature!

This modern UrbanSteps loft has an open floor plan on the main level with fabulous kitchen, gas cooking & top of the line appliances. Walk-in pantry and good storage! Open area for living/dining on this floor and custom bookcases extending up the double and triple height walls! The 2nd floor features a space with built-in Murphy bed, also overlooking the main area. Perfect for a 2nd bedroom, den/office or media room with a 1/2 bath and full size stack-able washer and dryer on this level. Above the master suite is a rooftop deck with amazing views! Heated concrete floors throughout using economical hydronic radiant floor heating. Built 5-Star Green with high environmental standards: advanced insulation, rain water catchment, responsible landscaping, and reclaimed and sustainably produced materials.

A walk score of 82 and a bike score of 86. Just steps to great shops and restaurants, including Monsoon, Tallulah's, Cone & Steiner Market, and Hello Robin! Perfect for creative, hip, city dwellers. This is the place to be! Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 19th Avenue E have any available units?
418 19th Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 19th Avenue E have?
Some of 418 19th Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 19th Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
418 19th Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 19th Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 19th Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 418 19th Avenue E offer parking?
No, 418 19th Avenue E does not offer parking.
Does 418 19th Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 19th Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 19th Avenue E have a pool?
No, 418 19th Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 418 19th Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 418 19th Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 418 19th Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 19th Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N
Seattle, WA 98103
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Koi Apartments
1139 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Parkridge Apartments
1210 15th Ave E
Seattle, WA 98112
Saxton Apartments
520 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Prism
10711 8th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University