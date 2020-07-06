418 19th Avenue E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly media room microwave range

3 story open loft featuring the Master Suite overlooking 2 stories below with a catwalk! Lovely master bath with walk-in shower and skylight! Soaring 3 story windows brings in the light and nature!



This modern UrbanSteps loft has an open floor plan on the main level with fabulous kitchen, gas cooking & top of the line appliances. Walk-in pantry and good storage! Open area for living/dining on this floor and custom bookcases extending up the double and triple height walls! The 2nd floor features a space with built-in Murphy bed, also overlooking the main area. Perfect for a 2nd bedroom, den/office or media room with a 1/2 bath and full size stack-able washer and dryer on this level. Above the master suite is a rooftop deck with amazing views! Heated concrete floors throughout using economical hydronic radiant floor heating. Built 5-Star Green with high environmental standards: advanced insulation, rain water catchment, responsible landscaping, and reclaimed and sustainably produced materials.



A walk score of 82 and a bike score of 86. Just steps to great shops and restaurants, including Monsoon, Tallulah's, Cone & Steiner Market, and Hello Robin! Perfect for creative, hip, city dwellers. This is the place to be! Schedule your tour today!