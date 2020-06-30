All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

416 E Roy Street, #H

416 East Roy Street · No Longer Available
Location

416 East Roy Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
416 E Roy Street, #H Available 02/01/20 Gracious Capital Hill Condo - Amazing condo located on Capitol Hill close to everything. Coffee shops, restaurants, and nightlife. This spacious condo has lots of light, wood Levolor blinds detailed woodwork and wood floors. Double sliding doors between the dining and living rooms. Newly remodeled bathroom to fit into this historic 1910 building. Newer appliances and spacious kitchen. Secured entry, extra storage and yes, reserved parking included. Water/sewer/garbage/radiant heat included. Tenant pays for electric, gas, and cable. Amazing neighbors that you will enjoy living next to. This one won't last long so make your appointment today to come take a look.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee per applicant
*A small pet can be considered
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants
*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying
*Please text 206-851-4694 or email nancy@nicherealtyassoc.com for additional questions

(RLNE5431771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 E Roy Street, #H have any available units?
416 E Roy Street, #H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 E Roy Street, #H have?
Some of 416 E Roy Street, #H's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 E Roy Street, #H currently offering any rent specials?
416 E Roy Street, #H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 E Roy Street, #H pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 E Roy Street, #H is pet friendly.
Does 416 E Roy Street, #H offer parking?
Yes, 416 E Roy Street, #H offers parking.
Does 416 E Roy Street, #H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 E Roy Street, #H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 E Roy Street, #H have a pool?
No, 416 E Roy Street, #H does not have a pool.
Does 416 E Roy Street, #H have accessible units?
No, 416 E Roy Street, #H does not have accessible units.
Does 416 E Roy Street, #H have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 E Roy Street, #H does not have units with dishwashers.

