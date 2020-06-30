Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated coffee bar extra storage

416 E Roy Street, #H Available 02/01/20 Gracious Capital Hill Condo - Amazing condo located on Capitol Hill close to everything. Coffee shops, restaurants, and nightlife. This spacious condo has lots of light, wood Levolor blinds detailed woodwork and wood floors. Double sliding doors between the dining and living rooms. Newly remodeled bathroom to fit into this historic 1910 building. Newer appliances and spacious kitchen. Secured entry, extra storage and yes, reserved parking included. Water/sewer/garbage/radiant heat included. Tenant pays for electric, gas, and cable. Amazing neighbors that you will enjoy living next to. This one won't last long so make your appointment today to come take a look.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee per applicant

*A small pet can be considered

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

*Must view rental with Niche Realty Associate before applying

*Please text 206-851-4694 or email nancy@nicherealtyassoc.com for additional questions



(RLNE5431771)