4131 41st Ave South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Genesee Park area in South Seattle 4 bedroom plus den home - Available Now! - Welcome home to this lovely home it is located close to the Genesee Park area in South Seattle offers great living space... the main entrance you enter into the living and dining room areas with wood floors and great windows for natural light through out the home. The galley style kitchen offers good counter space and nice appliances. The main floor has 2 bedrooms and an extra den area, a full bathroom, pergo floors.

The 2nd floor offers 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a recreation/tv room with french doors to the patio garden area, great area for the BBQ and entertaining others. A must see!!! The basement area has great storage, a laundry room with washer/dryer front loaders and linen room or pantry area, two car garage. Great location close to bus line, shopping and minutes to downtown Seattle, parks and recreation close by. Please drive by the property and then call to set up a tour of the home. Call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 18 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3595584)