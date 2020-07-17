4131 41st Ave South

Amenities
Genesee Park area in South Seattle 4 bedroom plus den home - Available Now! - Welcome home to this lovely home it is located close to the Genesee Park area in South Seattle offers great living space... the main entrance you enter into the living and dining room areas with wood floors and great windows for natural light through out the home. The galley style kitchen offers good counter space and nice appliances. The main floor has 2 bedrooms and an extra den area, a full bathroom, pergo floors.
The 2nd floor offers 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a recreation/tv room with french doors to the patio garden area, great area for the BBQ and entertaining others. A must see!!! The basement area has great storage, a laundry room with washer/dryer front loaders and linen room or pantry area, two car garage. Great location close to bus line, shopping and minutes to downtown Seattle, parks and recreation close by. Please drive by the property and then call to set up a tour of the home. Call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.
Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 18 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in
Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.
Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/
(RLNE3595584)