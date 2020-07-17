All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4131 41st Ave South

4131 41st Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4131 41st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98118
Mount Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Genesee Park area in South Seattle 4 bedroom plus den home - Available Now! - Welcome home to this lovely home it is located close to the Genesee Park area in South Seattle offers great living space... the main entrance you enter into the living and dining room areas with wood floors and great windows for natural light through out the home. The galley style kitchen offers good counter space and nice appliances. The main floor has 2 bedrooms and an extra den area, a full bathroom, pergo floors.
The 2nd floor offers 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom and a recreation/tv room with french doors to the patio garden area, great area for the BBQ and entertaining others. A must see!!! The basement area has great storage, a laundry room with washer/dryer front loaders and linen room or pantry area, two car garage. Great location close to bus line, shopping and minutes to downtown Seattle, parks and recreation close by. Please drive by the property and then call to set up a tour of the home. Call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 18 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3595584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 41st Ave South have any available units?
4131 41st Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 41st Ave South have?
Some of 4131 41st Ave South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 41st Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
4131 41st Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 41st Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 4131 41st Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 4131 41st Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 4131 41st Ave South offers parking.
Does 4131 41st Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4131 41st Ave South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 41st Ave South have a pool?
No, 4131 41st Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 4131 41st Ave South have accessible units?
No, 4131 41st Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 41st Ave South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 41st Ave South has units with dishwashers.
