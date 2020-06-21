411 Boylston Ave E #102

Amenities

Glen Ray Condominiums ~ Capitol Hill - Available Now - Charming studio condo for lease in vintage 1930s building in the heart of vibrant Capitol Hill! This lovely light-filled home features hardwood floors, original mahogany trim, coved ceilings and arched doorways. Bath with tile floors. One parking space included in the underground garage. Cat okay with an additional pet deposit. No dogs and no smoking, please.



Ideal Capitol Hill location just two blocks west of Broadway. With a walk score of 97 - retail, coffee shops, restaurants, bus lines and light rail station just steps away! Seattle Public Library is right around the corner. Quick commute to downtown, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, First Hill's medical facilities, and I-5.



For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.



No Dogs Allowed



