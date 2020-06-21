All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

411 Boylston Ave E #102

411 Boylston Avenue East · (206) 551-9589
Location

411 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 411 Boylston Ave E #102 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Glen Ray Condominiums ~ Capitol Hill - Available Now - Charming studio condo for lease in vintage 1930s building in the heart of vibrant Capitol Hill! This lovely light-filled home features hardwood floors, original mahogany trim, coved ceilings and arched doorways. Bath with tile floors. One parking space included in the underground garage. Cat okay with an additional pet deposit. No dogs and no smoking, please.

Ideal Capitol Hill location just two blocks west of Broadway. With a walk score of 97 - retail, coffee shops, restaurants, bus lines and light rail station just steps away! Seattle Public Library is right around the corner. Quick commute to downtown, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, First Hill's medical facilities, and I-5.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com, (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #CapitolHill #walkscore97 #AmazonSLU

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5755707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Boylston Ave E #102 have any available units?
411 Boylston Ave E #102 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Boylston Ave E #102 have?
Some of 411 Boylston Ave E #102's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Boylston Ave E #102 currently offering any rent specials?
411 Boylston Ave E #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Boylston Ave E #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Boylston Ave E #102 is pet friendly.
Does 411 Boylston Ave E #102 offer parking?
Yes, 411 Boylston Ave E #102 offers parking.
Does 411 Boylston Ave E #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Boylston Ave E #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Boylston Ave E #102 have a pool?
No, 411 Boylston Ave E #102 does not have a pool.
Does 411 Boylston Ave E #102 have accessible units?
No, 411 Boylston Ave E #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Boylston Ave E #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Boylston Ave E #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
