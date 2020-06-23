All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4105 Fremont Ave N #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4105 Fremont Ave N #A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4105 Fremont Ave N #A

4105 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4105 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
Amazing Fremont Location - Stunning Townhouse - Close to the Best Seattle Has to Offer - Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath condo. Close to all the wonderful things Fremont has to offer. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment choices. Easy bike commute to downtown. The minute you walk through the door, you know this home is special. Set back from the street to offer a sense of tranquility, this home feels like an oasis filled with natural light. Beautiful slate entry gives way to gleaming hardwood floors that lead to the spacious great room feel of the kitchen/living room level. The kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless appliances including a gas range, peninsula for entertainment space and slab granite counters. The cozy gas fireplace makes the living room a lovey place to gather on chilly evenings. The main living floor has a lovely powder room for guests' convenience. The lower level bedroom has its own bathroom while the upper floor features 2 generous bedroom with great closet space plus full bath. The full size washer.dryer are also on this level for maximum convenience. 2 private balconies plus a fully fenced patio courtyard with separate entrance offers charming outdoor spaces to relax. This home comes with one off street parking spot and loads of street parking at your door.

Terms: first month's rent of $3300 plus refundable security deposit of $3300. No smoking; prefer no pets. Applications available on line at wpmsouth.com. $40 application fee is non-refundable and charged at the time of application.

For a private showing, contact listing agent Elaine Dial at edial@wpmsouth.com or text 425-830-3430

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4202546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Fremont Ave N #A have any available units?
4105 Fremont Ave N #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 Fremont Ave N #A have?
Some of 4105 Fremont Ave N #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Fremont Ave N #A currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Fremont Ave N #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Fremont Ave N #A pet-friendly?
No, 4105 Fremont Ave N #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4105 Fremont Ave N #A offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Fremont Ave N #A offers parking.
Does 4105 Fremont Ave N #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 Fremont Ave N #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Fremont Ave N #A have a pool?
No, 4105 Fremont Ave N #A does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Fremont Ave N #A have accessible units?
No, 4105 Fremont Ave N #A does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Fremont Ave N #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Fremont Ave N #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Franklin Station
2303 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Common Anderson
1806 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Union View Apartments
1243 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University