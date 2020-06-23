4105 Fremont Ave N #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking

Amazing Fremont Location - Stunning Townhouse - Close to the Best Seattle Has to Offer - Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath condo. Close to all the wonderful things Fremont has to offer. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops and entertainment choices. Easy bike commute to downtown. The minute you walk through the door, you know this home is special. Set back from the street to offer a sense of tranquility, this home feels like an oasis filled with natural light. Beautiful slate entry gives way to gleaming hardwood floors that lead to the spacious great room feel of the kitchen/living room level. The kitchen is a chef's dream with stainless appliances including a gas range, peninsula for entertainment space and slab granite counters. The cozy gas fireplace makes the living room a lovey place to gather on chilly evenings. The main living floor has a lovely powder room for guests' convenience. The lower level bedroom has its own bathroom while the upper floor features 2 generous bedroom with great closet space plus full bath. The full size washer.dryer are also on this level for maximum convenience. 2 private balconies plus a fully fenced patio courtyard with separate entrance offers charming outdoor spaces to relax. This home comes with one off street parking spot and loads of street parking at your door.



Terms: first month's rent of $3300 plus refundable security deposit of $3300. No smoking; prefer no pets. Applications available on line at wpmsouth.com. $40 application fee is non-refundable and charged at the time of application.



For a private showing, contact listing agent Elaine Dial at edial@wpmsouth.com or text 425-830-3430



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4202546)